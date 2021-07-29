On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339.16 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). Approximately 267,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 480,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

OTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £522.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.