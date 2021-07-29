On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock Price Down 7%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 60,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 59,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 126.01% and a negative net margin of 64.80%.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

