ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get ON24 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24 stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86. ON24 has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.