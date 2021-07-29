One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KOSK traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,482. One Step Vending has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
One Step Vending Company Profile
