One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KOSK traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,482. One Step Vending has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

One Step Vending Company Profile

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on the acquisitions of market-changing and disruptive business models. The company through its subsidiary Sofos CBD Inc, focuses on wholesale distribution and retail of CBD products forming strategic partnerships with suppliers and stores. It aims to sell retail CBD products through the use of vending machines, online and is currently developing an online platform that will be launched in the future.

