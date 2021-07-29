OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON OTMP traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,772. The firm has a market cap of £75.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. OnTheMarket has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.14.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

