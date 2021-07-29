OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON OTMP traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,772. The firm has a market cap of £75.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. OnTheMarket has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.14.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
