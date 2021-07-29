Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $211,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BCO opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 113.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

