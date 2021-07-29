Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,427 shares of company stock worth $3,356,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

