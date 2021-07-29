Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 785 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $185,113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $454.08 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $333.10 and a one year high of $479.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

