Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,093 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:ENV opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 220.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.