Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,070,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,353,000 after buying an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 695,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

SLB stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.