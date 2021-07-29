Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZD opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.