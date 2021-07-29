Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $81,000 Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 854.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter.

TOK stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79.

