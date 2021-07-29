O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share.
ORLY traded down $16.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $593.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $562.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
