O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share.

ORLY traded down $16.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $593.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $562.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

