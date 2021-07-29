ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ORIX by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ORIX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

NYSE IX opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.