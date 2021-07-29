Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.89-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.89 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.890-$2.930 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

