Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 2,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.