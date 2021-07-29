Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.