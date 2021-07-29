Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.370-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

