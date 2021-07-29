Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -88.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $404.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

