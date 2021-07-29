Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $410.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $465.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $411.59.

PANW stock opened at $399.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $404.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

