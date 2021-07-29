Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 17,148 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $57,250,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after buying an additional 907,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after buying an additional 593,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 382.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

