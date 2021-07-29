Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 9.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in PTC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.59. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

