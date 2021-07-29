Paloma Partners Management Co Has $729,000 Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

