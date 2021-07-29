Paloma Partners Management Co Has $810,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,481 shares of company stock worth $86,647,160 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $369.49 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.44.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

