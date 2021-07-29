Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 41,630 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 165.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 162,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

