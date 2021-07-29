Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

