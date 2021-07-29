Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,790 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $345.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

