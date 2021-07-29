Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $856,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

DRH opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

