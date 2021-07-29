Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Parks! America stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 2,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Get Parks! America alerts:

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.