Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Parks! America stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 2,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About Parks! America
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.