Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Parsons by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parsons by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

