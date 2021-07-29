Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,855 American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,269,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $72.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.93.

