Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 546,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.