Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software stock opened at $395.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

