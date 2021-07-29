Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

PAYO stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

