PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

