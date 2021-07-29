PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PayPal updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.

PYPL traded down $16.63 on Thursday, reaching $285.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $335.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

