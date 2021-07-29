PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $10.50

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

