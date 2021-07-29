Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 1,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,691. The firm has a market cap of $622.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGC. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

