Peel Hunt Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Flutter Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

PDYPY stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

