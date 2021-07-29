Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.27.

PPL stock opened at C$41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$22.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.53. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

