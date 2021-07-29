Pendal Group Limited Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

BDX opened at $253.48 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

