Pendal Group Limited Purchases 6,200 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

