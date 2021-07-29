Pendal Group Limited Purchases Shares of 181,332 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of E stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

