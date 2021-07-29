Pendal Group Limited Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 76.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

NYSE ALV opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

