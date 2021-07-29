Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,390 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $19,466,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $524.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.