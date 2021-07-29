Pendal Group Limited Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

