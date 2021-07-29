Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%.
NYSE:PAG traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. The stock had a trading volume of 471,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.