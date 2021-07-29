Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

NYSE:PAG traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. The stock had a trading volume of 471,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.