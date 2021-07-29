Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30. Pentair has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $72.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.