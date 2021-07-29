Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.31 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $7.21 on Thursday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,617. Perficient has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

