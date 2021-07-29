Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €200.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €194.58 ($228.92).

Shares of RI opened at €185.60 ($218.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €182.07. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

